Orlando Arcia vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .267 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 136 games this season (59.6%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 43 games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 52 of 136 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.325
|.407
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|53/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 242 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Williams (6-10 with a 5.55 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 30th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16, the right-hander tossed two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.