The Alabama State Hornets (1-2) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Alcorn State Braves (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at New ASU Stadium in a SWAC showdown.

Defensively, Alabama State has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by allowing only 196.0 yards per game. The offense ranks 97th (298.7 yards per game). In terms of total offense, Alcorn State ranks 100th in the FCS (294.0 total yards per game) and 65th on the other side of the ball (358.3 total yards allowed per contest).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: New ASU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Alabama State Alcorn State 298.7 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.0 (83rd) 196.0 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.3 (81st) 72.3 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.3 (43rd) 226.3 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.8 (114th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has recorded 348 yards (116.0 ypg) on 28-of-46 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Won Howell, has carried the ball 33 times for 112 yards (37.3 per game).

Dematrius Davis has collected 92 yards on 18 carries.

Kisean Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions for 322 yards (107.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has caught seven passes while averaging 31.3 yards per game.

Tyree Saunders has a total of 91 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven throws.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen leads Alcorn State with 482 yards on 49-of-74 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jarveon Howard has rushed for 249 yards on 59 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Niko Duffey has taken 25 carries and totaled 136 yards with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers paces his team with 165 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt has put together a 104-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on seven targets.

Tavarious Griffin's six targets have resulted in eight catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama State or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.