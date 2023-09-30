SEC foes meet when the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 17th-best by allowing just 13.5 points per game. The offense ranks 61st (30.3 points per game). In terms of points scored Mississippi State ranks 58th in the FBS (30.8 points per game), and it is 87th on defense (27.3 points allowed per game).

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Alabama Mississippi State 364.8 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388 (84th) 307.5 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (86th) 161.5 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.3 (83rd) 203.3 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.8 (58th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 674 pass yards for Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 120 rushing yards (30 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 263 yards on 52 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Roydell Williams has piled up 198 yards on 38 attempts, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 189 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 162 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers has racked up 979 yards on 60.7% passing while recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Jo'Quavious Marks has carried the ball 63 times for 352 yards, with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 105 yards.

Michael Wright has run for 95 yards across 10 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Lideatrick Griffin paces his squad with 388 receiving yards on 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Justin Robinson has 12 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 144 yards (36 yards per game) this year.

Zavion Thomas' 15 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 108 yards.

