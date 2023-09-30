The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) are 14.5-point favorites when they visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The over/under is 47.5.

Alabama has the 61st-ranked offense this year (30.3 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 17th-best with just 13.5 points allowed per game. Mississippi State is generating 30.8 points per contest on offense this season (57th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.3 points per contest (87th-ranked) on defense.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field TV Channel: ESPN

Alabama vs Mississippi State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -14.5 -110 -110 47.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Week 5 SEC Betting Trends

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Out of Alabama's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Alabama has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (3-1).

Alabama has played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Crimson Tide an 86.7% chance to win.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 674 yards passing for Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 120 rushing yards (30.0 ypg) on 38 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has racked up 263 yards on 52 carries while finding the end zone two times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 38 times for 198 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-leading 189 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack has a total of 97 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Dallas Turner paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 6.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Alabama's leading tackler, Caleb Downs, has 25 tackles this year.

Terrion Arnold has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended.

