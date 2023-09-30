A pair of college football's top defenses battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) bring the country's 10th-ranked scoring D into a game versus the Auburn Tigers (3-1), with the No. 22 defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 14.5-point favorites. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Auburn vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Auburn has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.