Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (103-57) and the Washington Nationals (70-90) clashing at Truist Park (on September 30) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 145 times and won 95, or 65.5%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won one of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 77.8% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 933 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule