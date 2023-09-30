Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (103-57) and the Washington Nationals (70-90) clashing at Truist Park (on September 30) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
  • The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 145 times and won 95, or 65.5%, of those games.
  • This season Atlanta has won one of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 77.8% chance to win.
  • No team has scored more than the 933 runs Atlanta has this season.
  • The Braves have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 24 @ Nationals W 8-5 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
September 26 Cubs W 7-6 Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
September 27 Cubs W 6-5 Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
September 28 Cubs W 5-3 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
September 29 Nationals L 10-6 Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
September 30 Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
October 1 Nationals - Bryce Elder vs Jackson Rutledge

