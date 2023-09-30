Austin Riley is only two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Atlanta Braves (103-57) prep for the Washington Nationals (70-90) on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (19-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 20 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-4, 6.42 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

Strider (19-5) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073 in 31 games this season.

He has 18 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Spencer Strider vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They have 1376 hits, 12th in baseball, with 151 home runs (29th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Nationals in two games, and they have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over 11 2/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

Adon makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.42 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.

Adon has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Adon has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Joan Adon vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves offense that is hitting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .501 (first in the league) with 304 total home runs (first in MLB action).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP while his opponents are batting .263.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.