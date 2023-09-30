MWC opponents meet when the No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-0) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-4) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

On the offensive side of the ball, Fresno State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best in the FBS by totaling 38.8 points per game. The Bulldogs rank 40th on defense (19 points allowed per game). Nevada has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking 12th-worst in points (17 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (41.3 per game).

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Fresno State Nevada 428.5 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.5 (116th) 297.5 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 536.5 (126th) 117.3 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (104th) 311.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (104th) 2 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has 1,195 yards passing for Fresno State, completing 67.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 273 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times. He's also tacked on seven catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

This season, Malik Sherrod has carried the ball 24 times for 130 yards (32.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Erik Brooks has hauled in 32 receptions for 448 yards (112 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jalen Moss has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 53 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has a total of 205 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 20 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada this season. He has 550 passing yards (137.5 per game) while completing 61.7% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 171 yards (42.8 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has piled up 48 carries and totaled 161 yards with two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has hauled in 223 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has caught eight passes and compiled 114 receiving yards (28.5 per game).

Dalevon Campbell's eight grabs (on 16 targets) have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg).

