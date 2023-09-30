Marcus Semien sits at 99 RBI, and will try to collect his 100th when the Texas Rangers (89-71) play the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.28 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (14-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.24 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .216 in 32 games this season.

He has 18 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 33rd start in a row.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The Rangers have gone 13-for-47 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.

The 32-year-old has put up a 4.28 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings over 33 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Heaney has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney has put together 18 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He is trying to keep a streak of four games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners

He will match up with a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 1321 total hits (on a .243 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .414 (15th in the league) with 209 total home runs (11th in MLB action).

Heaney has thrown 13 innings, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 16 against the Mariners this season.

