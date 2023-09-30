Our computer model predicts the Samford Bulldogs will take down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-13.2) 56.5 Samford 35, East Tennessee State 22

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this year.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

In Buccaneers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Bulldogs vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Samford 28.3 34 46.5 30.5 10 37.5 East Tennessee State 16 37.3 42 0 3 56

