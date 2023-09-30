Sun Belt foes meet when the James Madison Dukes (4-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison is putting up 408.3 yards per game on offense this season (58th in the FBS), and is giving up 355.8 yards per game (64th) on the defensive side of the ball. South Alabama is compiling 28.8 points per contest on offense this season (70th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 23.8 points per game (66th-ranked) on defense.

South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

South Alabama vs. James Madison Key Statistics

South Alabama James Madison 393.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.3 (67th) 352.8 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.8 (67th) 179.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (52nd) 214.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.8 (63rd) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (54th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has racked up 854 yards on 69.7% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has rushed for 340 yards on 52 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Kentrel Bullock has taken 49 carries and totaled 255 yards with one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy leads his team with 435 receiving yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has totaled 161 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Devin Voisin's seven targets have resulted in five catches for 77 yards and one touchdown.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 932 yards (233 ypg) on 68-of-102 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 47 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 25 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 54 times for 304 yards (76 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 103 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has collected 191 yards on 32 carries, scoring three times.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 15 catches for 354 yards (88.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

