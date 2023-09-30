Oddsmakers give the James Madison Dukes (4-0) the edge when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. James Madison is favored by 3 points. The game has a point total set at 49.5.

From an offensive standpoint, James Madison ranks 58th in the FBS with 408.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 64th in total defense (355.8 yards allowed per contest). With 28.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Alabama ranks 70th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 66th, giving up 23.8 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field TV Channel: ESPNU

James Madison vs South Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -3 -115 -105 49.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on South Alabama vs. James Madison? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama is 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

South Alabama hase gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

South Alabama has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

South Alabama is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on South Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 854 passing yards, or 213.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.7% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with three interceptions.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 52 times for 340 yards (85 per game) with six touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has run for 255 yards across 49 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy has racked up 435 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has 14 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 161 yards (40.3 yards per game) this year.

Devin Voisin's five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 77 yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Brock Higdon has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also recording two TFL and four tackles.

Jaden Voisin, South Alabama's top tackler, has seven tackles this year.

Marquise Robinson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.