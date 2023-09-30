The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium in an AAC showdown.

Tulane owns the 72nd-ranked offense this year (28.5 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 22nd-best with only 16 points allowed per game. UAB's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 36.3 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 75th with 28 points per contest.

UAB vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

UAB vs. Tulane Key Statistics

UAB Tulane 414.3 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375 (89th) 430 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.3 (19th) 112.8 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (92nd) 301.5 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (61st) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (103rd) 8 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has thrown for 1,206 yards on 130-of-173 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 116 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Jacobs is his team's leading rusher with 37 carries for 154 yards, or 38.5 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Tejhaun Palmer leads his squad with 185 receiving yards on 16 catches with one touchdown.

Fred Farrier II has caught eight passes and compiled 180 receiving yards (45 per game).

Samario Rudolph has racked up 134 reciving yards (33.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Kai Horton has thrown for 485 yards (121.3 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 50% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 245 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Ashaad Clayton has carried the ball 26 times for 109 yards (27.3 per game).

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 17 catches for 345 yards (86.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jha'Quan Jackson has put together a 230-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in nine passes on 15 targets.

Chris Brazzell II has racked up 11 grabs for 130 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

