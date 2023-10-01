Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (104-57) against the Washington Nationals (70-91) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 3:10 PM on October 1.
The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will turn to Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Explore More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have won three of their last six games against the spread.
- This season, the Braves have won 96 out of the 146 games, or 65.8%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Atlanta has won 35 of its 50 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 69.2% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 938 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.