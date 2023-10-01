With the Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 (Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), is Calvin Ridley a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14 if he scores a TD)

Ridley's team-best 173 yards receiving (57.7 per game) have come on 13 catches (26 targets), plus he has scored one TD.

Ridley has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0

