At Wembley Stadium in Week 4, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley will be facing the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 23.3 7.8 37 97 8.94

Calvin Ridley vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley's 173 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 13 catches and one touchdown.

In the air, Jacksonville has thrown for the ninth-highest amount of yards in the league at 722, or 240.7 per game.

The Jaguars are scoring 19 points per game, 21st in the NFL.

Jacksonville sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.7 times per game (ninth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Jaguars rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 11 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 50%.

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 24 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Atlanta's defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 510 total passing yards allowed (170 per game).

This season, the Falcons have been clicking on defense, with 18 points allowed per game (seventh in NFL).

One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Atlanta this season.

Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Falcons this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 26 6 Def. Targets Receptions 13 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.3 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 173 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57.7 8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 44 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 3 Interceptions

