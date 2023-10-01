The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and the Falcons.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: London, United Kingdom
  • Venue: Wembley Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Jaguars 3 43 -155 +130

Jaguars vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • The average point total in Jacksonville's games this year is 46.5, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.
  • The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
  • Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Atlanta Falcons

  • The Falcons and their opponents have scored more than 43 combined points once this season.
  • Atlanta's contests this season have a 42.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread one time over three games with a set spread.
  • The Falcons lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Atlanta has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games
Jaguars 19 21 25 21 46.5 2 3
Falcons 18.3 23 18 7 42.7 1 3
Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 46.5 47 45.5
Implied Team Total AVG 26 26.5 25
ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.7 40.5 47
Implied Team Total AVG 23 22 25
ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

