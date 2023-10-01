As of October 1 the New Orleans Saints' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Saints are 14th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), much higher than their computer rankings (23rd).

The Saints were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Saints have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

The Saints have yet to hit the over this season.

The Saints are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Saints are putting up 314.7 yards per game offensively this year (20th in NFL), and they are surrendering 288 yards per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 25th in the NFL with 17.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in points allowed (288 points allowed per contest).

Saints Impact Players

In three games, Chris Olave has 22 receptions for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and zero TDs.

Derek Carr has thrown for 636 yards (212.0 per game), completing 65.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, Rashid Shaheed has scored one time, catching nine balls for 152 yards (50.7 per game).

Tony Jones Jr. has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In three games for the Saints, Alontae Taylor has registered 1.0 sack and 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +30000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6000 4 October 1 Buccaneers - +10000 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +8000 6 October 15 @ Texans - +40000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +40000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +5000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +30000 15 December 17 Giants - +12500 16 December 21 @ Rams - +10000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +10000 18 January 7 Falcons - +5000

