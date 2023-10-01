The October 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) will feature a battle between quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Desmond Ridder. Below, we outline all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers entering this week's matchup.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: ESPN+

Trevor Lawrence vs. Desmond Ridder Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Desmond Ridder 3 Games Played 3 64.6% Completion % 62.5% 736 (245.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 553 (184.3) 3 Touchdowns 2 2 Interceptions 1 59 (19.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 41 (13.7) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Trevor Lawrence Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 239.5 yards

: Over/Under 239.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Falcons Defensive Stats

This season, the Falcons' defensive unit has been looking good this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 54 points allowed (18 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Atlanta is top-10 this year, ranking fourth in the NFL with 510 total passing yards allowed (170 allowed per game). It also ranks 22nd in passing TDs allowed (five).

Against the run, the Falcons have surrendered 353 rushing yards this year, ranking 18th in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they are sixth in the NFL with one.

Defensively, Atlanta is 10th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 32.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 11th at 44.4%.

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 189.5 yards

: Over/Under 189.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jaguars Defensive Stats

