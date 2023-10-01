Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons starts at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Jones' stats below.

Entering Week 4, Jones has five receptions for 55 yards -- 11.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 13 occasions.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 5 55 2 1 11.0

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0

