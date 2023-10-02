As of October 2 the Jacksonville Jaguars' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +3000.

Watch the Jaguars this season on Fubo!

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Jaguars to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars are only 10th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), but ninth-best according to computer rankings.

The Jaguars have the same odds to win the Super Bowl now, from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3000.

The implied probability of the Jaguars winning the Super Bowl, based on their +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread this season.

Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this year.

The Jaguars are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 329.3 yards per game offensively this year (16th in NFL), and they are allowing 333 yards per game (17th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jaguars are totaling 20 points per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.5 points per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Jaguars Impact Players

In four games, Trevor Lawrence has passed for 943 yards (235.8 per game), with four TDs and two INTs, and completing 67.1%.

In addition, Lawrence has run for 101 yards and zero scores.

Travis Etienne has run for 260 yards (65.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In the passing game, Etienne has scored zero times, with 14 receptions for 96 yards.

In four games, Calvin Ridley has 15 catches for 211 yards (52.8 per game) and two scores.

Christian Kirk has 24 receptions for 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one TD in four games.

Foyesade Oluokun has been providing a big boost on defense, posting 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one pass defended for the Jaguars.

Bet on Jaguars to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +10000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +700 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +5000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +500 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +10000 13 December 4 Bengals - +3500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +50000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.