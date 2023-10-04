CUSA foes match up when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) square off on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee is averaging 361.4 yards per game on offense this year (88th in the FBS), and is surrendering 394.0 yards per game (89th) on the other side of the ball. Jacksonville State ranks 46th in the FBS with 27.6 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks eighth-best by giving up just 15.0 points per contest.

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Middle Tennessee 362.6 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.4 (84th) 310.8 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.0 (90th) 224.4 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (99th) 138.2 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (67th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (83rd) 11 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (97th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State this season. He has 474 passing yards (94.8 per game) while completing 60.8% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 255 yards (51.0 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has rushed 77 times for 505 yards, with three touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. has totaled nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 166 (33.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Quinton Lane has caught 13 passes and compiled 156 receiving yards (31.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Mike Pettway's 11 targets have resulted in eight catches for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has 1,163 pass yards for Middle Tennessee, completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 144 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 49 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has racked up 227 yards on 36 carries while finding paydirt one time. He's also caught 11 passes for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Frank Peasant has carried the ball 41 times for 165 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 235 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Holden Willis has caught 19 passes for 212 yards (42.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Olson has racked up 17 grabs for 199 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

