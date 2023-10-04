A matchup of CUSA teams features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 51.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 51.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Gamecocks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Middle Tennessee has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

