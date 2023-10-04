The New Orleans Saints at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Saints considerably higher (14th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (27th).

The Saints' Super Bowl odds have fallen from +4000 at the start of the season to +5000, the 14th-smallest change among all teams.

The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans is winless against the spread this year.

The Saints have yet to hit the over this year.

The Saints have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-2).

New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Saints are compiling 285.3 yards per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank 11th defensively with 304.3 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Saints rank 25th in the NFL with 15.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth in points allowed (304.3 points allowed per contest).

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr has thrown for 763 yards (190.8 per game), completing 64.5%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Chris Olave has 23 catches for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In four games, Rashid Shaheed has 12 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Michael Thomas has scored zero times, hauling in 22 balls for 219 yards (54.8 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, the Saints' Alontae Taylor has compiled 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack in his four games.

Saints Player Futures

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +50000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +12500 6 October 15 @ Texans - +10000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +50000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +10000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +50000 15 December 17 Giants - +20000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +10000

