Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Coffee County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Zion Chapel High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Elba High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
