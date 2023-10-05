Commanders vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 5
Entering their Thursday, October 5 game against the Chicago Bears (0-4) at FedExField, which begins at 8:15 PM , the Washington Commanders (2-2) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report.
The Commanders were beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles 34-31 in their last outing.
The Bears are coming off of a loss to the Denver Broncos by the score of 31-28.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Quad
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jartavius Martin
|DB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Christopher Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|Illness
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Other
|Out
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jaquan Brisker
|DB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Teven Jenkins
|OL
|Calf
|Questionable
Commanders vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Commanders or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders are putting up 307.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 21st on defense with 352.5 yards allowed per game.
- Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (30 points allowed per game), the Commanders have put up better results on offense, ranking 17th in the NFL by putting up 22.3 points per game.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders rank 20th in the NFL with 201.3 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (230).
- Washington is putting up 106.5 rushing yards per game offensively this season (17th in NFL), and is surrendering 122.5 rushing yards per game (21st) on defense.
- The Commanders own the 24th-ranked turnover margin in the league at -3, forcing five turnovers (12th in NFL) while turning it over eight times (26th in NFL).
Bears Season Insights
- The Bears rank 21st in total yards per game (305.3), but they've been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 383.3 total yards conceded per contest.
- The Bears rank 22nd in points per game (18.8), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 34.3 points ceded per contest.
- The Bears' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, surrendering 267.8 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 24th with 186.3 passing yards per contest.
- From an offensive perspective, Chicago is generating 119 rushing yards per game (13th-ranked). It ranks 18th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (115.5 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have fared poorly in terms of turnovers, as the team's turnover margin of -6 is fifth-worst in the NFL.
Commanders vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Commanders (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Commanders (-250), Bears (+200)
- Total: 44.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Commanders-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.