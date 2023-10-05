Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Elmore County, Alabama this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holtville High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Selma High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
