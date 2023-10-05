Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Montgomery County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Macon East Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sumter Central High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Park Crossing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Russell County High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on October 7
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
