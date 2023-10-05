Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Washington County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.
Washington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Millry High School at Washington County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Washington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
J. F. Shields High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruitdale High School at McIntosh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: McIntosh, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
