Based on our computer model, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will beat the Alabama State Hornets when the two teams play at New ASU Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bethune-Cookman (-2.6) 35.7 Bethune-Cookman 19, Alabama State 17

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, just one Hornets game went over the point total.

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

Wildcats games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Hornets vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 15.3 19.3 17.0 18.0 10.0 23.0 Bethune-Cookman 17.0 33.0 31.0 6.0 12.3 42.0

