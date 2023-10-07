In the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas A&M (+2.5) Over (46) Texas A&M 26, Alabama 25

Week 6 SEC Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 59.2%.

The Crimson Tide are 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama is 3-2 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Crimson Tide have played five games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Alabama games this season has been 53.7, 7.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Aggies.

The Aggies have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Three of the Aggies' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average over/under in Texas A&M games this year is 5.7 more points than the point total of 46 in this outing.

Crimson Tide vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.2 14.2 34.7 17 28.5 10 Texas A&M 38.6 18.6 42 7.7 33 48

