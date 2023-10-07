At +3000 as of October 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), the Jaguars are 10th-best in the NFL. They are one spot below that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Jaguars' Super Bowl odds are the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).

The Jaguars have a 3.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Jaguars' four games have hit the over.

The Jaguars have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are totaling 329.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 17th, giving up 333 yards per game.

The Jaguars are totaling 20 points per game on offense this season (21st in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.5 points per game (12th) on defense.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has four TD passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.1% for 943 yards (235.8 per game).

In addition, Lawrence has run for 101 yards and zero scores.

In four games, Travis Etienne has run for 260 yards (65.0 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, Etienne has scored zero times, with 14 catches for 96 yards.

In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored two times, catching 15 balls for 211 yards (52.8 per game).

In four games, Christian Kirk has 24 catches for 257 yards (64.3 per game) and one score.

In four games for the Jaguars, Foyesade Oluokun has compiled 3.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +550 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +10000 4 October 1 Falcons W 23-7 +10000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +700 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +5000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +8000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +500 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +10000 13 December 4 Bengals - +3500 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1400 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +50000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET.