Michael Harris II is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park Saturday at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the NLDS..

In his most recent action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 33 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .293.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Harris II enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.

In 96 of 138 games this year (69.6%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 35 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (39 of 138), with more than one RBI 14 times (10.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (39.1%), including 16 multi-run games (11.6%).

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 74 .303 AVG .285 .337 OBP .325 .487 SLG .469 26 XBH 28 7 HR 11 28 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Phillies Pitching Rankings