At the moment the New Orleans Saints are 14th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Saints Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Saints Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Saints much higher (14th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (27th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Saints' Super Bowl odds down from +4000 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-smallest change.

The Saints' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

New Orleans Betting Insights

New Orleans is winless against the spread this season.

None of the Saints' four games has hit the over this season.

The Saints have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-2).

New Orleans has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Saints are totaling 285.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 304.3 yards per game.

The Saints are totaling 15.5 points per game offensively this season (25th in NFL), and they are giving up 19 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball.

Saints Impact Players

Derek Carr has two TD passes and two picks in four games, completing 64.5% for 763 yards (190.8 per game).

Chris Olave has 23 receptions for 306 yards (76.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In the passing game, Rashid Shaheed has scored one time, catching 12 balls for 185 yards (46.3 per game).

In the passing game, Michael Thomas has scored zero times, hauling in 22 balls for 219 yards (54.8 per game).

Alontae Taylor has totaled 18 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in four games for the Saints.

2023-24 Saints NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Titans W 16-15 +8000 2 September 18 @ Panthers W 20-17 +50000 3 September 24 @ Packers L 18-17 +6600 4 October 1 Buccaneers L 26-9 +6600 5 October 8 @ Patriots - +12500 6 October 15 @ Texans - +10000 7 October 19 Jaguars - +3000 8 October 29 @ Colts - +12500 9 November 5 Bears - +30000 10 November 12 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Falcons - +10000 13 December 3 Lions - +1800 14 December 10 Panthers - +50000 15 December 17 Giants - +20000 16 December 21 @ Rams - +8000 17 December 31 @ Buccaneers - +6600 18 January 7 Falcons - +10000

