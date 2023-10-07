South Alabama vs. UL Monroe: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) will meet their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Jaguars are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 12.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Alabama vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Monroe, Georgia
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-12.5)
|50.5
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-11.5)
|51.5
|-465
|+350
South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends
- South Alabama has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- UL Monroe has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Warhawks have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
