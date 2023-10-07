Big 12 play features the TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) squaring off against the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup.

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

TCU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

TCU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • TCU has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Iowa State has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

TCU & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

TCU
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500
Iowa State
To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

