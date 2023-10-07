The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) meet in the Red River Showdown. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas vs. Oklahoma? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas vs. Oklahoma?

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 28, Oklahoma 26

Texas 28, Oklahoma 26 Texas has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Longhorns have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Oklahoma has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Sooners have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+5.5)



Oklahoma (+5.5) Texas is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).

Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-0-0 this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) No Texas game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 60.5 points.

This season, three of Oklahoma's games have ended with a score higher than 60.5 points.

Texas averages 36 points per game against Oklahoma's 47.4, amounting to 22.9 points over the contest's point total of 60.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 55.8 51 Implied Total AVG 37.4 41.3 31.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 0-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.2 58.3 58 Implied Total AVG 40.8 41.3 40 ATS Record 5-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.