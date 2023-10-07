UAB vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AAC play features the South Florida Bulls (3-2) taking on the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. UAB matchup.
UAB vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
UAB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-3.5)
|68.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-3.5)
|68.5
|-178
|+146
UAB vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- UAB has covered three times in five chances against the spread this year.
- The Blazers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- South Florida has covered three times in four chances against the spread this season.
UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
