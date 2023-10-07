The No. 9 USC Trojans (5-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 71.5 points has been set for the outing.

USC vs. Arizona Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

USC vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-21.5) 71.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel USC (-21.5) 71.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

USC vs. Arizona Betting Trends

  • USC has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans have been favored by 21.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Arizona has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

USC & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

USC
To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600
To Win the Pac-12 +250 Bet $100 to win $250

