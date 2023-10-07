Southland teams were in action for two games in the Week 6 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word | McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Week 6 Southland Results

Incarnate Word 33 SE Louisiana 26

Pregame Favorite: Incarnate Word (-20.5)

Incarnate Word (-20.5) Pregame Total: 60.5

Incarnate Word Leaders

Passing: Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS)

Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS) Receiving: Brandon Porter (10 TAR, 10 REC, 182 YDS, 1 TD)

SE Louisiana Leaders

Passing: Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS)

Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS) Receiving: Jaylon Domingeaux (4 TAR, 4 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Incarnate Word SE Louisiana 371 Total Yards 416 304 Passing Yards 271 67 Rushing Yards 145 3 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M-Commerce 41 McNeese 10

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Passing: Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jabari Khepera (2 TAR, 1 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

McNeese Leaders

Passing: Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS)

D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Makhi Paris (8 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce McNeese 470 Total Yards 280 312 Passing Yards 216 158 Rushing Yards 64 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Southland Games

Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Strawberry Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium

Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Husky Stadium

Husky Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.