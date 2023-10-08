Evan Engram has a difficult matchup when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (Sunday, 9:30 AM ET). The Bills allow 169.5 passing yards per game, fourth-best in the league.

Engram has pulled down 25 passes on 29 targets for 232 yards, averaging 58.0 yards per game.

Engram vs. the Bills

Engram vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo's defense has not let a player put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed three opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 169.5 passing yards per game yielded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Bills' defense is ranked third in the NFL with three passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Engram Receiving Insights

Engram has been targeted on 29 of his team's 146 passing attempts this season (19.9% target share).

He has 232 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 50th in NFL play with 8.0 yards per target.

Engram, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

