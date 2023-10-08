Jaguars vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and will look to extend a three-game winning streak.
Bills and Jaguars betting insights and trends can be found below before they play on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|5.5
|48.5
|-250
|+200
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars have combined with their opponent to score more than 48.5 points just twice this season.
- Jacksonville's matchups this season have a 45.5-point average over/under, three fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread two times in four games with a set spread.
- The Jaguars lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Jacksonville has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo's games this season have had an average of 47 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bills have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.
- The Bills are 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
Bills vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|34.8
|2
|13.8
|2
|47
|1
|4
|Jaguars
|20
|21
|20.5
|12
|45.5
|2
|4
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|25.3
|25
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47
|49.8
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26
|27.5
|24.5
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.