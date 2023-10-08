The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are favored by 5.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the contest.

The betting trends and insights for the Bills can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Jaguars. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars as they ready for this matchup against the Bills.

Jaguars vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Jacksonville vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Jaguars vs. Bills Betting Insights

Jacksonville owns two wins against the spread this season.

A pair of Jacksonville four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Buffalo's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Buffalo has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley - - - - 62.5 (-115) - Christian Kirk - - - - 54.5 (-115) - Josh Allen 260.5 (-115) - 32.5 (-115) - - - Trevor Lawrence 248.5 (-115) 1.5 (+100) - - - - Travis Etienne - - 62.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

