Jaguars vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are favored by 5.5 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak going in a game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The over/under is set at 48.5 points for the contest.
The betting trends and insights for the Bills can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Jaguars. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars as they ready for this matchup against the Bills.
Jaguars vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-5.5)
|48.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Bills (-5.5)
|48.5
|-230
|+190
Other Week 5 Odds
Jacksonville vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV Info: NFL Network
Jaguars vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Jacksonville owns two wins against the spread this season.
- A pair of Jacksonville four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
- Buffalo's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.
- The Bills are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Buffalo has gone over in two of four games with a set total (50%).
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|62.5 (-115)
|-
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|Josh Allen
|260.5 (-115)
|-
|32.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|248.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+100)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|62.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
