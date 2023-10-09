Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 154 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .251.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 61 of 107 games this year (57.0%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (20.6%).

In 18.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year (45.8%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .253 AVG .250 .367 OBP .364 .441 SLG .516 19 XBH 23 8 HR 13 30 RBI 38 54/27 K/BB 44/22 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings