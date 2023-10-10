Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the field for one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-6.5)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-19.5)
Furman Paladins at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Alabama State Hornets at Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Grambling Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-4.5)
North Alabama Lions at Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-11.5)
UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-9.5)
