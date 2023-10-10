A pair of the nation's top running games square off when the Liberty Flames (5-0) bring college football's second-ranked rushing offense into a matchup with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-1), who have the No. 13 rushing offense, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Flames are 6-point favorites. The game's over/under is set at 56.5.

Liberty has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in scoring offense (36.2 points per game) and 24th-best in scoring defense (18 points allowed per game). Jacksonville State has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing just 17.5 points per game (21st-best). On offense, it ranks 64th by compiling 30.5 points per game.

Jacksonville State vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Liberty vs Jacksonville State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -6 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -250 +190

Jacksonville State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Gamecocks are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 394 yards per game (-32-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 383.3 (87th-ranked).

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Gamecocks are 59th in college football (33.7 per game). On the flip side they are 53rd in points conceded (19.3).

Jacksonville State is -69-worst in the nation in passing yards per game during its past three games (175), and -82-worst in passing yards given up (282.7).

The Gamecocks are 36th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (219), and 49th in rushing yards conceded (100.7).

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

One of Jacksonville State's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Jacksonville State has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

Jacksonville State has played as an underdog of +190 or more once this season and lost that game.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 523 yards on 50-of-84 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 240 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 559 yards, or 93.2 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 242 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 catches on 27 targets with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 156 yards (26 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sean Brown's 19 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Chris Hardie has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL, 22 tackles, and one interception.

Quae Drake is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 29 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.

Kekoura Tarnue leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 16 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

