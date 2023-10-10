How to Watch the Predators vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, October 10, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators will open their seasons against one another at Amalie Arena in in Tampa.
You can watch ESPN and ESPN+ to see the Predators look to defeat the Lightning.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Predators vs Lightning Additional Info
Predators Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the league.
- Their -13 goal differential was 22nd in the league.
- The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.
- The Predators' power-play percentage (17.6) put them 27th in the league.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Tyson Barrie
|85
|13
|42
|55
|48
|32
|-
|Thomas Novak
|51
|17
|26
|43
|15
|26
|44.5%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Cody Glass
|72
|14
|21
|35
|23
|35
|49.8%
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Lightning allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.
- The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the NHL.
- They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.
- The 71 power-play goals the Lightning recorded last season (third-most in the NHL) came via 280 power-play chances.
- The Lightning were third in the league with a 25.36% power-play conversion rate.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
