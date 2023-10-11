The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLDS, Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are ahead 2-0 and can sweep with a win.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (13-11, 5.73 ERA) for the Dodgers and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (13-11, 5.73 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The Dodgers will send Lynn (13-11) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.73 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .259 in 32 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lynn has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt (3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 3, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Pfaadt will try to collect his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and ranks second in home runs hit (249) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are eighth in the league with 1422 total hits and second in MLB play scoring 906 runs.

Pfaadt has thrown 8 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 14 hits while striking out nine against the Dodgers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.