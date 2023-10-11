Eddie Rosario vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is all knotted up at 1-1.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .255 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- Rosario has had a hit in 85 of 144 games this season (59%), including multiple hits 31 times (21.5%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 144), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 40 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (6.9%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|67
|.278
|AVG
|.229
|.315
|OBP
|.294
|.518
|SLG
|.372
|28
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|5
|50
|RBI
|24
|67/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.