If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Colbert County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Colbert County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cherokee High School at Vina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Vina, AL

Vina, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Colbert County High School at Colbert Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hatton High School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Muscle Shoals High School